DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $61.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “DT Midstream Inc. is an owner, operator and developer of natural gas interstate and intrastate pipelines; storage and gathering systems and compression, treatment and surface facilities. DT Midstream Inc. is based in DETROIT. “

DTM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded DT Midstream from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded DT Midstream from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded DT Midstream from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on DT Midstream from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on DT Midstream from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.38.

Shares of DTM stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.84. The company had a trading volume of 709,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,148. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. DT Midstream has a one year low of $38.21 and a one year high of $58.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This is a positive change from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,833,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $611,000. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,055,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,449,000 after purchasing an additional 257,463 shares in the last quarter. 75.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

