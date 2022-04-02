Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DRE. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Duke Realty from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial upgraded Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.27.

NYSE DRE opened at $59.23 on Thursday. Duke Realty has a fifty-two week low of $42.38 and a fifty-two week high of $66.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.72.

Duke Realty ( NYSE:DRE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 77.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Duke Realty will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,729,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,542,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,374 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,937,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,571,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,865 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,744,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $836,562,000 after acquiring an additional 779,499 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,841,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $513,484,000 after acquiring an additional 263,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $446,572,000. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duke Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

