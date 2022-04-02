Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on DLTH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duluth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Duluth from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

DLTH stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.18. The company had a trading volume of 173,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,615. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.82 and a 200 day moving average of $14.52. Duluth has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $20.78. The company has a market capitalization of $361.60 million, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Duluth ( NASDAQ:DLTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Duluth had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 14.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Duluth will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Duluth by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 292,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,440,000 after acquiring an additional 150,627 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Duluth by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 349,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 144,033 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Duluth by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 147,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 62,824 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duluth during the third quarter worth approximately $735,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duluth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $692,000. Institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Company Profile (Get Rating)

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

