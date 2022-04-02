Duos Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DUOT) Trading Down 6.1%

Duos Technologies Group Inc (OTCMKTS:DUOT – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.00 and last traded at $5.50. Approximately 10,688 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 14,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.86.

Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Duos Technologies Group in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.66.

In other Duos Technologies Group news, major shareholder Norman H. Pessin acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUOT. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Duos Technologies Group by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duos Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duos Technologies Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duos Technologies Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000.

About Duos Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DUOT)

Duos Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Duos Technologies, Inc designs and deploys artificial intelligence driven intelligent technologies systems in the United States. Its technology platforms include Praesidium, an integrated suite of analytics applications, which process and analyze data streams from virtually conventional or specialized sensors, and/or data points; and Centraco, a user interface that includes a physical security information management system.

