Dynacor Gold Mines (TSE:DNG) Sets New 52-Week High at $3.45

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSE:DNG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$3.45 and last traded at C$3.44, with a volume of 79198 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.31.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$130.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.23 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.008 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Dynacor Gold Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.48%.

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc operates as an industrial gold ore processor in Peru. The company engages in the gold production through the processing of ore purchased from the ASM (artisanal and small-scale mining) industry. It also owns a gold exploration property (Tumipampa) in the Apurimac department. It produces gold through its PX IMPACT gold program.

