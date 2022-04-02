Dynamic Price Reaches $0.11 on Exchanges (DYN)

Dynamic (DYN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 2nd. One Dynamic coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000244 BTC on major exchanges. Dynamic has a market cap of $1.75 million and $63.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dynamic has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,513.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,481.67 or 0.07485319 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $126.92 or 0.00272869 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.23 or 0.00808873 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.47 or 0.00099912 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00012835 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00007692 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $219.04 or 0.00470921 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $183.88 or 0.00395322 BTC.

Dynamic Coin Profile

Dynamic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic's total supply is 15,380,761 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Buying and Selling Dynamic

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

