Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on EXP. Northcoast Research upgraded Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Eagle Materials from $194.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $181.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.25.

Shares of NYSE EXP opened at $125.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.81. Eagle Materials has a twelve month low of $123.64 and a twelve month high of $169.15.

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $462.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.05 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,701,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Eagle Materials by 211.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 817,453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,217,000 after purchasing an additional 554,737 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Eagle Materials by 453.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 540,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,961,000 after purchasing an additional 442,802 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,760,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Eagle Materials by 3,563.7% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,367,000 after purchasing an additional 121,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

