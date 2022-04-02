Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $178.35 Million

Equities analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) will post $178.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Eastern Bankshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $173.00 million and the highest is $186.70 million. Eastern Bankshares reported sales of $155.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will report full-year sales of $720.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $712.20 million to $740.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $781.24 million, with estimates ranging from $770.15 million to $788.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Eastern Bankshares.

Get Eastern Bankshares alerts:

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $171.44 million during the quarter. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 24.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

EBC traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.56. The stock had a trading volume of 526,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,991. Eastern Bankshares has a one year low of $17.94 and a one year high of $23.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Eastern Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In related news, Director Luis Borgen sold 46,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $939,743.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Eastern Bankshares by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,901,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,053,000 after purchasing an additional 542,556 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Eastern Bankshares by 5.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,322,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,753,000 after purchasing an additional 236,746 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eastern Bankshares by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,336,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,294,000 after purchasing an additional 190,581 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Eastern Bankshares by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,048,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,495,000 after purchasing an additional 238,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eastern Bankshares by 1.5% in the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,841,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,677,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares during the last quarter. 47.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eastern Bankshares (Get Rating)

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eastern Bankshares (EBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.