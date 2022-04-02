Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Short Interest Up 28.8% in March

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, a growth of 28.8% from the February 28th total of 1,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research firms have weighed in on EMN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.50.

EMN opened at $111.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $98.24 and a 1-year high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.08). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

In other news, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 14,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total transaction of $1,809,089.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,596 shares of company stock worth $3,645,887 over the last ninety days. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centre Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.5% in the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 27,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 593.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 69,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,035,000 after purchasing an additional 59,765 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 152.0% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 5,992 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 6,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innovative Portfolios grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 2,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

