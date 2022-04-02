easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Short Interest Update

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJYGet Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,500 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the February 28th total of 56,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on easyJet from GBX 535 ($7.01) to GBX 620 ($8.12) in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of easyJet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 900 ($11.79) to GBX 800 ($10.48) in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $773.33.

Shares of ESYJY opened at $7.32 on Friday. easyJet has a 12 month low of $5.73 and a 12 month high of $15.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.97 and its 200-day moving average is $8.28.

About easyJet

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

