Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 524,300 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the February 28th total of 665,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 257,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
ETJ traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.92. The company had a trading volume of 130,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,875. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.55. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.17 and a 1 year high of $11.74.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a $0.076 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd.
About Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (Get Rating)
Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (ETJ)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.