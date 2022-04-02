Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 524,300 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the February 28th total of 665,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 257,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

ETJ traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.92. The company had a trading volume of 130,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,875. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.55. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.17 and a 1 year high of $11.74.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a $0.076 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 174,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 19,718 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 49,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 743,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,949,000 after purchasing an additional 102,703 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 803,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,586,000 after purchasing an additional 73,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.

