Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.60.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EC. TheStreet downgraded Ecopetrol from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ecopetrol in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.70 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ecopetrol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

EC opened at $18.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $38.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.62. Ecopetrol has a 12-month low of $11.52 and a 12-month high of $19.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Ecopetrol by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 43,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Ecopetrol in the third quarter worth about $162,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Ecopetrol by 8.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ecopetrol in the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Ecopetrol in the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Institutional investors own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

