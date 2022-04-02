Edward P. Garden Acquires 16,042 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Stock

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) Director Edward P. Garden acquired 16,042 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.77 per share, with a total value of $573,822.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $35.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.57 and a 200 day moving average of $40.25. Janus Henderson Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $29.27 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $697.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.34%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 127,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 81,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 84,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JHG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.13.

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

