eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EHTH. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of eHealth from $33.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of eHealth from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays cut shares of eHealth from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.63.

Get eHealth alerts:

Shares of EHTH traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 581,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,318. The company has a market cap of $323.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.13. eHealth has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $78.00.

eHealth ( NASDAQ:EHTH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $243.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.76 million. eHealth had a negative return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 19.39%. eHealth’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that eHealth will post -3.33 EPS for the current year.

In other eHealth news, insider Phillip A. Morelock sold 7,000 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $82,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EHTH. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 205.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of eHealth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of eHealth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of eHealth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of eHealth by 178.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

eHealth Company Profile (Get Rating)

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.