Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) PT Raised to GBX 1,350 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Electrocomponents (LON:ECM – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,300 ($17.03) to GBX 1,350 ($17.68) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.82% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Liberum Capital upped their price target on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 1,310 ($17.16) to GBX 1,400 ($18.34) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 1,110 ($14.54) to GBX 1,060 ($13.89) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electrocomponents presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,325.63 ($17.36).

Shares of ECM stock opened at GBX 1,048 ($13.73) on Thursday. Electrocomponents has a one year low of GBX 839.50 ($11.00) and a one year high of GBX 1,276 ($16.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,026.76 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,111.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67.

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. It provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

