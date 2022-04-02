Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.77 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) will report $1.77 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Electronic Arts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.79 billion and the lowest is $1.75 billion. Electronic Arts posted sales of $1.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will report full year sales of $7.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.95 billion to $7.54 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.84 billion to $8.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Electronic Arts.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.80. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share.

EA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $185.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.81.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock traded down $1.28 on Monday, hitting $125.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,193,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,280,973. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a PE ratio of 56.41 and a beta of 0.84. Electronic Arts has a 52 week low of $117.58 and a 52 week high of $148.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.63%.

In related news, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.88, for a total transaction of $415,028.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total transaction of $106,464.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,530 shares of company stock worth $6,603,523. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EA. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 20.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,352,220 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $194,490,000 after acquiring an additional 230,871 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 347.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 228,430 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,855,000 after buying an additional 177,391 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 57.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,776 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 4,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 14.3% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Electronic Arts (Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Electronic Arts (EA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.