Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
EFC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Ellington Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded Ellington Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ellington Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.
Ellington Financial stock opened at $17.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 31.82 and a current ratio of 31.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.97. Ellington Financial has a fifty-two week low of $15.68 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the third quarter worth about $614,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the third quarter worth about $434,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 35.6% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 44,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the third quarter worth about $342,000. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.
About Ellington Financial (Get Rating)
Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.
