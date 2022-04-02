Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

EFC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Ellington Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded Ellington Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ellington Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

Ellington Financial stock opened at $17.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 31.82 and a current ratio of 31.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.97. Ellington Financial has a fifty-two week low of $15.68 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60.

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.47 million during the quarter. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 102.64%. On average, analysts forecast that Ellington Financial will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the third quarter worth about $614,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the third quarter worth about $434,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 35.6% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 44,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the third quarter worth about $342,000. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

