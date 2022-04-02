Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports.

ELOX traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.58. 237,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,977. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $3.44. The company has a market cap of $50.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 5.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 798,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 25,222 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 537.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 64,183 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 118.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.13% of the company’s stock.

ELOX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.60.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of novel ribonucleic acid-modulating drug candidates. The firm focuses on the the formulation of medicines to treat rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead product candidate is ELX-02, a small molecule drug designed to restore production of full-length functional proteins.

