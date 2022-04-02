Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.70 Billion

Analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) will post $4.70 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Emerson Electric’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.67 billion to $4.73 billion. Emerson Electric posted sales of $4.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will report full-year sales of $19.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.27 billion to $19.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $20.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.83 billion to $20.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Emerson Electric.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.42.

In related news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $445,278.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EMR. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 24.1% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 17,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 338,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.7% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 236,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,235,000 after buying an additional 20,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 68,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,406,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.42. 2,359,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,462,187. The firm has a market cap of $58.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.04. Emerson Electric has a 52-week low of $86.72 and a 52-week high of $105.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.98%.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

