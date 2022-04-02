Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) vs. Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Financial Survey

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) and Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Energy Vault alerts:

67.3% of Energy Vault shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.9% of Atkore shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Atkore shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Energy Vault and Atkore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy Vault N/A N/A -1.16% Atkore 21.72% 92.67% 34.42%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Energy Vault and Atkore, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energy Vault 1 0 3 0 2.50 Atkore 0 1 2 0 2.67

Energy Vault currently has a consensus price target of $20.50, suggesting a potential upside of 27.73%. Atkore has a consensus price target of $127.67, suggesting a potential upside of 29.76%. Given Atkore’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Atkore is more favorable than Energy Vault.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Energy Vault and Atkore’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energy Vault N/A N/A -$3.34 million N/A N/A Atkore $2.93 billion 1.51 $587.86 million $14.80 6.65

Atkore has higher revenue and earnings than Energy Vault.

Summary

Atkore beats Energy Vault on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Energy Vault (Get Rating)

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. develops and sells energy storage solutions. It offers various solutions, such as gravity energy storage comprising EVX product platform, which provides a scalable and modular architecture that can scale to multi-gigawatt-hour storage capacity; energy vault resiliency center, a modular system architecture; and energy vault commercial demonstration units. The company serves utilities, independent power producers, and large industrial energy users. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. is based in Westlake Village, California.

About Atkore (Get Rating)

Atkore Inc. manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management. The company offers its products under the Allied Tube & Conduit, AFC Cable Systems, Kaf-Tech, Heritage Plastics, Unistrut, Power-Strut, Cope, US Tray, FRE Composites, Calbond, and Calpipe brands. It serves a group of end markets, including new construction; maintenance, repair, and remodel, as well as infrastructure; diversified industrials; alternative power generation; healthcare; data centers; and government through electrical, industrial, and mechanical contractors, as well as original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Atkore International Group Inc. and changed its name to Atkore Inc. in February 2021. Atkore Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Harvey, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Vault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Vault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.