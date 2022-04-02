Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ENGIY. Barclays raised their price objective on Engie from €16.50 ($18.13) to €17.00 ($18.68) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Engie from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

OTCMKTS ENGIY traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.23. 210,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,715. Engie has a fifty-two week low of $10.77 and a fifty-two week high of $16.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, Thermal, Supply, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, biomass, offshore wind, and geothermal.

