Engine Gaming and Media (CVE:GAME) Shares Down 2.9%

Engine Gaming and Media, Inc. (CVE:GAME – Get Rating) shares were down 2.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$2.32 and last traded at C$2.32. Approximately 12,598 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 13,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.39.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$35.96 million and a PE ratio of -0.70.
Engine Gaming and Media Company Profile (CVE:GAME)
