Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Short Interest Up 24.0% in March

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the February 28th total of 1,960,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 582,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ENI by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,576,235 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $43,583,000 after acquiring an additional 598,297 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of ENI by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,464,756 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $40,501,000 after acquiring an additional 121,542 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ENI by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,097,795 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,354,000 after acquiring an additional 27,639 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ENI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,814,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ENI by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 915,172 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,305,000 after acquiring an additional 135,234 shares during the period. 1.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. AlphaValue upgraded shares of ENI to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ENI in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of ENI from €14.70 ($16.15) to €14.90 ($16.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.32.

ENI stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.68. 317,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,352. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.59. The firm has a market cap of $53.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.94. ENI has a fifty-two week low of $21.91 and a fifty-two week high of $32.56.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.97 billion during the quarter. ENI had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 11.23%. Analysts anticipate that ENI will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.9356 per share. This represents a yield of 3.8%. This is a positive change from ENI’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. ENI’s payout ratio is presently 36.22%.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

