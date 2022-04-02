Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) CEO Sells $7,500,375.00 in Stock

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $7,500,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 10th, Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 80,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total value of $14,052,000.00.
- On Wednesday, March 2nd, Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 35,502 shares of Enphase Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $5,780,080.62.
- On Thursday, December 30th, Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.71, for a total value of $5,541,300.00.
Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $205.89 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.88 and a 52 week high of $282.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.85 and a beta of 1.29.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,961,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,737,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,920 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,222,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $955,350,000 after acquiring an additional 166,746 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,518,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $459,596,000 after acquiring an additional 60,988 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,464,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,902,000 after acquiring an additional 174,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,385,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $253,540,000 after acquiring an additional 23,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.39% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ENPH shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America lowered Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $297.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.99.
About Enphase Energy (Get Rating)
Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.
