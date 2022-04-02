EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.67.

NPO stock traded up $2.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $100.21. 126,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.04. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.46. EnPro Industries has a 1-year low of $79.80 and a 1-year high of $117.63.

EnPro Industries ( NYSE:NPO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $280.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. EnPro Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EnPro Industries news, CFO John M. Childress II sold 10,000 shares of EnPro Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total transaction of $1,076,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 1,308 shares of EnPro Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.29, for a total value of $139,027.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NPO. Norges Bank bought a new position in EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter worth $23,965,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in EnPro Industries by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 11,203 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in EnPro Industries by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,296,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,811,000 after acquiring an additional 107,746 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in EnPro Industries by 1,036.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 476,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,476,000 after acquiring an additional 434,797 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

