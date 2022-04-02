Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DGSE Companies, Inc. wholesales and retails jewelry, diamonds, fine watches and precious metal bullion products to domestic and international customers via traditional and Internet channels. A wholly-owned subsidiary, Silverman Consultants, Inc., is one of the oldest and largest jewelry liquidation firms in the United States. In addition to its retail facilities, the Company operates live Internet auctions which can be accessed at www.FirstJewelryAuctions.com and www.dgse.com. “

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ELA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.64. 6,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,673. The stock has a market cap of $124.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.21. Envela has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $5.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Envela ( NYSEAMERICAN:ELA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Envela had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 42.82%. The business had revenue of $44.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.44 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Envela will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard D. Schepp acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.39 per share, for a total transaction of $65,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders purchased 16,731 shares of company stock valued at $73,379. 71.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Envela by 4.9% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 71,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Envela by 35,742.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 15,012 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Envela by 1,836.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 15,904 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Envela by 614.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 16,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Envela by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 275,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 18,522 shares during the last quarter. 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Envela Corp. buys and sells all kinds of jewelries including diamonds, fine watches, rare coins and currency, precious metal bullion products, scrap gold, silver, platinum, palladium, collectibles, and other valuables. The firm operates through the following segments: DGSE and ECHG. It offers its products through retail and wholesale stores, and e-commerce sites.

