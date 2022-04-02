EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Given New $359.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $410.00 to $359.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $615.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered EPAM Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on EPAM Systems from $680.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut EPAM Systems from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $499.10.

Shares of EPAM stock traded down $9.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $287.04. The company had a trading volume of 701,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $343.56 and a 200-day moving average of $525.22. The company has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.74. EPAM Systems has a 12-month low of $168.59 and a 12-month high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.39. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 374,272 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $191,237,000 after buying an additional 39,664 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 5.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in EPAM Systems in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

