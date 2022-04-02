Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for I-Mab’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMAB)

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of I-Mab in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro forecasts that the company will earn ($0.53) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for I-Mab’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

IMAB has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on I-Mab in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on I-Mab from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.43.

Shares of IMAB opened at $17.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.91 and a 200-day moving average of $45.11. I-Mab has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $85.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the 4th quarter worth $3,943,000. EDBI Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the 4th quarter worth $10,527,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of I-Mab by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,464,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,803,000 after buying an additional 572,142 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of I-Mab by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 366,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,365,000 after purchasing an additional 155,858 shares during the period. Finally, SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the fourth quarter worth $1,667,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

