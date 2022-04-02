Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Brookfield Business Partners L.P.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BBU)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Brookfield Business Partners in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 29th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.20. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Brookfield Business Partners’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.02 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $68.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.83.

BBU opened at $29.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.47. Brookfield Business Partners has a fifty-two week low of $25.38 and a fifty-two week high of $51.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($2.13). The business had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBU. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 8.0% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 150,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,862,000 after purchasing an additional 11,092 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 6.1% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 93,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 3.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,798,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,847,000 after purchasing an additional 105,500 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,955,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 6.0% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,279,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.62%.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

