Essex LLC Purchases 389 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Essex LLC raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,095 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Essex LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its stake in Intel by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in Intel by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intel in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. DZ Bank cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on Intel in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.71.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.11. The stock had a trading volume of 46,598,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,371,363. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.55.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s payout ratio is 30.04%.

In other news, Director Omar Ishrak purchased 11,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 5,600 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

