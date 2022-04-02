Essex LLC Sells 2,090 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Essex LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the period. Essex LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 5,492 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,331,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,178,000 after purchasing an additional 197,796 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 27,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 156.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 508,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,677,000 after purchasing an additional 310,180 shares during the period.

GSY stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.79. 547,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,719. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.99 and its 200 day moving average is $50.23. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a twelve month low of $49.77 and a twelve month high of $50.53.

