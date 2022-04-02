Essex LLC Trims Position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Essex LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the period. Essex LLC’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PGF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 328,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,218,000 after purchasing an additional 38,780 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 13,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 61.5% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 446,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,455,000 after purchasing an additional 169,937 shares during the period.

PGF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.89. 566,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,178. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.36 and a fifty-two week high of $19.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.15.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

