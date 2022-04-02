Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ESS. Scotiabank lowered Essex Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $363.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $382.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $356.19.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $353.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $331.04 and its 200-day moving average is $336.40. The company has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Essex Property Trust has a 12 month low of $273.67 and a 12 month high of $359.49.

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 33.91% and a return on equity of 6.60%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total value of $2,234,710.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total transaction of $4,236,373.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESS. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1,471.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.