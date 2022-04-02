Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. (NYSE:ETD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $197.10 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) to announce $197.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $198.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $196.00 million. Ethan Allen Interiors posted sales of $176.96 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will report full year sales of $788.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $777.70 million to $799.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $782.80 million, with estimates ranging from $766.60 million to $799.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ethan Allen Interiors.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.19. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $208.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ETD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:ETD traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.67. The stock had a trading volume of 402,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,133. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $32.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $649.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.71%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc is engaged in manufacturing home furnishings and accessories. The firm offers a full complement of home decorating and design solutions through its home furnishing retail networks. It operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment develops the brand of the company, encompasses all aspects of design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, sale and distribution of its broad range of home furnishing and accents.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ethan Allen Interiors (ETD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.