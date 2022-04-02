EU supply (LON:EUSP) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $18.05

EU supply PLC (LON:EUSP – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 18.05 ($0.24) and traded as high as GBX 18.05 ($0.24). EU supply shares last traded at GBX 18.05 ($0.24), with a volume of 14,344 shares trading hands.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 18.05 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 18.05. The stock has a market cap of £15.47 million and a PE ratio of 30.08.
EU supply Company Profile (LON:EUSP)
