Euromoney Institutional Investor (LON:ERM) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $966.64

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (LON:ERM – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 966.64 ($12.66) and traded as high as GBX 989 ($12.96). Euromoney Institutional Investor shares last traded at GBX 988 ($12.94), with a volume of 183,909 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 915.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 966.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of £1.09 billion and a PE ratio of 85.04.

In other Euromoney Institutional Investor news, insider Leslie Van de Walle acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 928 ($12.16) per share, with a total value of £46,400 ($60,780.72). Also, insider Andrew Rashbass bought 4,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 898 ($11.76) per share, with a total value of £40,005.90 ($52,404.90). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 11,955 shares of company stock worth $10,888,090.

Euromoney Institutional Investor Company Profile (LON:ERM)

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Fast Markets, Financial & Professional Services, and Asset Management. The Fast Market segment provides commodity price benchmarks and analysis to its clients' business processes and workflows in the metals, mining, forest products, and agriculture industries.

