Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.60.

EEFT stock traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $132.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Euronet Worldwide has a twelve month low of $96.30 and a twelve month high of $159.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.79 and a beta of 1.44.

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.28). Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $811.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1,794.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing, Epay, Money Transfer, and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

