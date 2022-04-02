Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ESEA. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Euroseas from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Euroseas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Euroseas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Shares of ESEA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.00. 32,309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,500. The firm has a market cap of $203.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.42. Euroseas has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $39.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.02.

Euroseas ( NASDAQ:ESEA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.18. Euroseas had a net margin of 45.67% and a return on equity of 81.93%. The company had revenue of $40.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Euroseas will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Euroseas by 1,194.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Euroseas by 2,272.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,132 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Euroseas in the third quarter worth about $266,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euroseas during the third quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euroseas during the third quarter valued at about $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Euroseas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Euroseas Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of ocean-going transportation services. It operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, mainly including manufactured products, and perishables. It also owns drybulk carriers that transport major bulks such as iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks such as bauxite, phosphate and fertilizers.

