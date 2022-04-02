Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,451 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Evelo Biosciences were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,325,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,601,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,310,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,309,000 after purchasing an additional 215,192 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,744,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 520,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 48,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 140,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVLO opened at $3.36 on Friday. Evelo Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $17.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09.

Evelo Biosciences ( NASDAQ:EVLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.07. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Evelo Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.32.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, EDP2939 for inflammation, and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

