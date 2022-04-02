Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evelo Biosciences, Inc. operates as a bio-technology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of the gut-body network. The company also offers treatment for cancer and inflammatory diseases. Its product portfolio consists of EDP1066 which are in clinical stage. Evelo Biosciences is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

Shares of EVLO opened at $3.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.38. Evelo Biosciences has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $17.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.66.

Evelo Biosciences ( NASDAQ:EVLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.07. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,310,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,309,000 after purchasing an additional 215,192 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 297.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Evelo Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, EDP2939 for inflammation, and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

