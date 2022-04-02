Everence Capital Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Enphase Energy by 5.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 961,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,554,000 after purchasing an additional 47,109 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 68.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 477.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,798 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 4,450.0% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 8.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENPH stock opened at $205.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.88 and a 12 month high of $282.46. The firm has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.01.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $412.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.62 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 39.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 15,376 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total transaction of $2,503,366.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 35,502 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total transaction of $5,780,080.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 255,577 shares of company stock worth $43,780,910 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $297.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $280.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.99.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

