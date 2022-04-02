Everence Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 3,580 Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,580 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 6.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,418,405 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $465,937,000 after purchasing an additional 257,611 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Best Buy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,139,985 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $331,926,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 24.8% in the third quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,071,461 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $218,974,000 after acquiring an additional 411,970 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Best Buy by 1,039.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,980,368 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $209,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Best Buy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,356,479 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $143,391,000 after acquiring an additional 7,056 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BBY shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.93.

In other news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $203,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total transaction of $37,127.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 36,124 shares of company stock worth $3,584,754 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BBY opened at $90.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.44. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.58 and a 52 week high of $141.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 63.23%. The company had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.77%.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

