Everence Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 7,260 BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLFS. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,262 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BLFS traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.62. The stock had a trading volume of 331,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,399. The firm has a market cap of $961.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.47 and a beta of 1.79. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $60.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.66.

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $37.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.28 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 7.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 7,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $269,495.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 16,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $513,812.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,705 shares of company stock worth $3,596,849 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BLFS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $67.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

