Everence Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,670 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,530 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Pitney Bowes worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PBI. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 3.2% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 67,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 8.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 7.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 29.8% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 15,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Pitney Bowes news, CFO Ana Maria Chadwick bought 9,800 shares of Pitney Bowes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.13 per share, for a total transaction of $50,274.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Pitney Bowes stock opened at $5.18 on Friday. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a one year low of $4.37 and a one year high of $10.06. The company has a market cap of $896.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -519.48 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.35.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Pitney Bowes had a positive return on equity of 95.50% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,998.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pitney Bowes in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

