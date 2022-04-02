Everence Capital Management Inc. Invests $201,000 in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,180 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Zumiez by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,618,536 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $143,873,000 after purchasing an additional 23,343 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Zumiez by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,751,700 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $69,648,000 after purchasing an additional 498,529 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Zumiez by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 787,743 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $38,592,000 after purchasing an additional 33,827 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zumiez by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 678,896 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $26,993,000 after purchasing an additional 74,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Zumiez by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 416,007 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $16,540,000 after purchasing an additional 35,112 shares in the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Zumiez stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.59. The stock had a trading volume of 360,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,626. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.30. The company has a market capitalization of $768.79 million, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.68. Zumiez Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.32 and a 52-week high of $55.10.

Zumiez ( NASDAQ:ZUMZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.10). Zumiez had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $346.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zumiez Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ZUMZ shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Zumiez from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zumiez has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

In other news, insider Chris K. Visser sold 8,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $371,340.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $89,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,388 shares of company stock valued at $482,081. Insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Profile (Get Rating)

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZUMZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.