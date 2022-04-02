Everence Capital Management Inc. Invests $222,000 in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 6.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 47.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,256,000 after purchasing an additional 142,010 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 2.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 304,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 1.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 68,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the third quarter valued at $83,000. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $149,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $208,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,076,464. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DEA traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.33. The stock had a trading volume of 748,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,812. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 60.94 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.46. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.64 and a 12 month high of $23.65.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $71.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.11 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 302.86%.

Several research firms have weighed in on DEA. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James downgraded Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Easterly Government Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.10.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

