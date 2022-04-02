Everence Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 1,135.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 973,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,786,000 after acquiring an additional 894,876 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 85.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 839,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $164,220,000 after acquiring an additional 385,954 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 757.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 425,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,124,000 after acquiring an additional 375,800 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Qorvo by 1,844.5% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 189,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,625,000 after buying an additional 179,525 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Qorvo by 34,608.4% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 172,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,847,000 after buying an additional 173,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $121.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.03 and a 1-year high of $201.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.71 and its 200 day moving average is $149.21.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 24.60%. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total transaction of $113,462.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QRVO. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Qorvo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Qorvo from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. KGI Securities lowered Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Qorvo from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.96.

Qorvo Profile (Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.