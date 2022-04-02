Everence Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,230 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 0.9% of Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,038,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,498,715,000 after buying an additional 3,653,357 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,320,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,977,300,000 after buying an additional 1,106,544 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,496,000 after buying an additional 760,796 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,399,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,681,000 after buying an additional 9,808,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,392,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,348,000 after buying an additional 273,957 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.57.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ opened at $178.19 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $180.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $468.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $170.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.72.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

