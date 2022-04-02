Everence Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,560 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ePlus were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLUS. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ePlus by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,007,935 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,308,000 after buying an additional 499,960 shares during the period. AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its stake in ePlus by 45.3% in the third quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 340,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,968,000 after acquiring an additional 106,190 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in ePlus by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 174,012 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,376,000 after acquiring an additional 85,052 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ePlus by 147.2% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 76,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after acquiring an additional 45,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in ePlus by 141.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 74,888 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,684,000 after acquiring an additional 43,815 shares in the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ePlus in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

PLUS traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $55.66. The stock had a trading volume of 119,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,296. ePlus inc. has a 12-month low of $42.00 and a 12-month high of $69.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.02. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.30.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $494.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.30 million. ePlus had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 16.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ePlus inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus cloud consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

