Everence Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Everence Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 66.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,770 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Paychex by 1,800.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,005,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,031,000 after purchasing an additional 952,274 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,057,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Paychex by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,004,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,291,000 after purchasing an additional 589,558 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,915,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Paychex by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,136,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,851,000 after buying an additional 511,340 shares during the period. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen raised shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.27.

PAYX opened at $138.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.22. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.74 and a 52-week high of $140.67.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 74.79%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

